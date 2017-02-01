'Sopranos' Star Frank Pellegrino Dead at 72

Frank Pellegrino -- best known for his role as the FBI director gunning for Tony Soprano on the HBO hit show -- died after losing his battle with cancer.

Frank -- who also co-owned the popular Italian restaurant Rao's in East Harlem -- died in New York Tuesday. The restaurant, founded in 1896, was famous for celebrity drop-ins ... including Martin Scorcese, Woody Allen and Jay-Z.

Frank appeared in "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order" but he burst onto the scene beginning in 1999 when he was tapped as FBI chief Frank Cubitoso on 'Sopranos.'

He was 72.