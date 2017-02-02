Charles Barkley Calls Out 'Haters' 'F**k Y'all!'

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Barkley is firing back at all the people 'hating' on him -- with big ol' "F**K YOU!"

Sir Chuck took over the DJ booth at the Koo Koo Room in Atlanta on Tuesday -- right in the thick of his verbal war with LeBron James -- and sent a message that seemed to be directed at the NBA star.

"This is for all you f**king haters out there," Barkley said while cueing up a song ... "For all you f**king haters, F**K Y'ALL!"

Barkley then pressed play on the Nas classic, "Hate Me Now" ... telling the crowd," I listen to this song every day I wake up."