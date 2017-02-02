Scott Disick Dropped RACKS for Miami Getaway

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Disick treated himself like the lord he is when he escaped from the Kardashians ... by dropping tens of thousands to chill for a few nights.

Scott was hanging at the Setai Hotel in Miami Sunday through Tuesday night, and we've learned he stayed in their Grand Suite. The name makes sense -- it has 3 bedrooms, spa/sauna, gourmet kitchen and a swagged out TV room ... plus killer ocean views. Before ya book, it goes for $12,500 per night.

We're told he ordered plenty of room service while partying with his many lady friends and one guy friend you probably know -- Don Julio. 1942 to be exact.

As we reported, Scott beelined it for South Beach after a blowout with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in Costa Rica. The Lord spares no expense when bouncing back.