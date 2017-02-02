Scott Disick treated himself like the lord he is when he escaped from the Kardashians ... by dropping tens of thousands to chill for a few nights.
Scott was hanging at the Setai Hotel in Miami Sunday through Tuesday night, and we've learned he stayed in their Grand Suite. The name makes sense -- it has 3 bedrooms, spa/sauna, gourmet kitchen and a swagged out TV room ... plus killer ocean views. Before ya book, it goes for $12,500 per night.
We're told he ordered plenty of room service while partying with his many lady friends and one guy friend you probably know -- Don Julio. 1942 to be exact.
As we reported, Scott beelined it for South Beach after a blowout with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in Costa Rica. The Lord spares no expense when bouncing back.