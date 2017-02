Kenny Smith Shaq's Not a Great Fighter ... 'But I Don't Wanna Fight Him'

EXCLUSIVE

Maybe Charles Barkley is right ... 'cause Kenny Smith ALSO says Shaq's not a great fighter -- but he doesn't wanna test him.

We got the "Inside the NBA star at LAX and asked him about the intense moment on the set between Shaq and Barkley last night ... that LOOKED LIKE things were about to get real.

The good news ... seems Shaq and Chuck have moved on -- no real anger.

The bad news ... more people questioning Shaq's fighting ability ain't gonna make him happy.