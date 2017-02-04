Beyonce All Signs Point to Coachella Going On as Planned

EXCLUSIVE

Beyonce's forging full steam ahead with plans to play Coachella, even with her 2 buns in the oven ... TMZ has learned.

Sources involved in pulling off Coachella tell us Bey has no intention of canceling, and has already booked 2 other big artists to join her onstage. She's made housing arrangements out in the desert for her guest stars, and we're told both knew well in advance that Beyonce's preggo.

One of the performers is from the Roc Nation roster. The other is from a different label, but still close to Bey. Our sources say the guests have blocked off their schedules for the gig and there's no going back now.

It's still unclear how she'll handle the performance, since she'll likely be in her third trimester by April. Beyhive might not love it, but there's always the seated option.



