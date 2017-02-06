TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Falcons Players Rocked SNAKESKIN Hoodies for Super Bowl Warmups (PHOTOS)

Falcons Players Rocked Snakeskin Hoodies For Super Bowl

2/6/2017 1:18 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0206-jalen-collins-getty-01

Several ATL Falcons players went full REPTILE before the Super Bowl -- wearing expensive python skin warmup hoodies ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

We've actually seen a bunch of NFL star rockin' the look -- from Ezekiel Elliott to Odell Beckham -- so we did some digging and found out they run about $500 a pop! 

Falcons safety Jalen Collins actually bought the hoodies for his secondary unit as a Super Bowl gift ... this according to the company behind the clothing, Renzo Cardoni.

We're told some of the Patriots also got in on the look -- Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount also got custom made hoodies.

0203-super-bowl-teams-hoodies-gallery-launch-01

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web