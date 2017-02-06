Falcons Players Rocked SNAKESKIN Hoodies for Super Bowl Warmups (PHOTOS)

Falcons Players Rocked Snakeskin Hoodies For Super Bowl

Several ATL Falcons players went full REPTILE before the Super Bowl -- wearing expensive python skin warmup hoodies ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We've actually seen a bunch of NFL star rockin' the look -- from Ezekiel Elliott to Odell Beckham -- so we did some digging and found out they run about $500 a pop!

Falcons safety Jalen Collins actually bought the hoodies for his secondary unit as a Super Bowl gift ... this according to the company behind the clothing, Renzo Cardoni.

We're told some of the Patriots also got in on the look -- Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount also got custom made hoodies.