Migos Performs 'Emmitt Smith' FOR EMMITT SMITH ... Dance Party Ensues

EXCLUSIVE

Cool moment in Houston ... when Migos performed its track, "Emmitt Smith" for the REAL Emmitt Smith -- and the NFL star went absolutely wild in the crowd!!!

It all went down at the New Era Caps party where Migos was performing for a pretty exclusive group of VIPs ... including the Hall of Fame running back.

Props to Smith for dabbing back at the rappers without spilling his drink.