Harambe-Shaped Cheeto Ridic $100k eBay Bid May-eBay BS

EXCLUSIVE

If a Flamin' Hot Cheeto shaped like Harambe the gorilla selling for nearly $100,000 sounds too good to be true, it's because it very well might be ... according to the guy waiting for the dough.

The Cheeto Harambe owner, named Chris, tells us bidding closed at $99,900. Sounds awesome on paper, but Chris says eBay's still contacting the person behind the bid to make sure he/she is serious. If not ... eBay will go down the line, checking with the next highest bidders until someone's willing to pay up.

Chris says the good news is there were several bids over $90k ... so he still stands to make a bundle, plus he was only aiming for a price in the thousands.

Whatever the final sale price, Chris says he plans to split the cash with a coworker who suggested the eBay auction, and also make a donation in Harambe's name to an animal organization.

Right now, the golden Cheeto's just chilling at Chris' home until it finds a new one.