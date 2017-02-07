Michael Vick Sorry, Bo Jackson Madden '04 Vick Is Video Game GOAT

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Vick just started a barber shop debate for the ages ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks his Madden '04 character ... NOT Bo Jackson's Tecmo Bowl BEAST ... is the GOAT of video game football.

Vick came on the "TMZ Sports" TV Show (weeknights on FS1) and was asked who he thinks is the more ridiculous, unfair player to play between himself and Bo.

There's no easy answer ... Bo legendarily couldn't be tackled on Tecmo Bowl, while Vick had a FREAKIN' 94 SPEED RATING at QB, meaning the only way to stop him was to assault your opponent.

Mike puts all his faith in a familiar guy ... himself ... and gives some pretty good reasons why '04 Vick knows dominance better than Bo.

BTW -- If you use either player you're a hack.