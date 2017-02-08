TMZ

Wrestling Fan Gets Incredibly Realistic Ultimate Warrior Tattoo

Ultimate Warrior Mind-blowing Tat Tribute FEEL THE POWER!!

2/8/2017 9:42 AM PST

Holy god ... this might be the most realistic, mind-blowing Ultimate Warrior tattoo we've ever seen. 

The snarl! The facepaint! The hair ... ARE YOU SHAKING THE ROPES AND GORILLA PRESSING SOMEONE YET?!! 

The genius behind the ink is Steve Butcher -- the New Zealand-based tattoo artist who's become famous for his super lifelike body art. 

Butcher has tatted images of stars like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and more ... even Sylvester Stallone has shouted him out for his Rambo image

His newest Warrior piece might be his best ever. 

