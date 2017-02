Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow Lady Gaga's Not Bad For Our Biz ... We Reject Perfection!

EXCLUSIVE

You'd think plastic surgeons Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow might have something to lose with Lady Gaga's all natural, body-loving message ... wrong.

We got the "Botched" stars at The Palm in Bev Hills Wednesday night, where they dished on her calling out haters who body shamed her for the halftime show -- and they shed some light on their real goal as bosses in the cosmetics game.

They're definitely with Gaga ... even if she's had a little work.