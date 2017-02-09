Dani Mathers Nude Gym Photo Case Prosecutor Wants to Go Hard

Dani Mathers -- the Playboy Playmate who snapped a pic of a naked woman at an L.A. gym and posted it -- is barking up the wrong tree by asking the prosecutor to go easy on her.

The L.A. City Attorney filed legal docs asking the judge to reject her lawyer's attempt to avoid jail by undergoing counseling and even taking an anti-bullying course. She's also willing to go to school to tell firsthand how bullying harms people.

The City Attorney is scoffing at Dani's attempt for mercy, saying she never even apologized to the 71-year-old victim -- btw, the City Attorney says her age is relevant. You'll recall, when she posted the nude photo she captioned it, "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

Dani faces a maximum of 6 months in jail for the crime of invasion of privacy. The City Attorney has not said if he'll demand jail time.

Dani's attorney, Tom Mesereau, tells TMZ ... this is a 'pathetic' attempt by the City Attorney to get a pound of flesh, and says it's a gigantic waste of taxpayer money.