Joe Montana Won't Say Tom Brady's The Best QB Ever

Joe Montana I Can't Say Brady's the Best QB Ever ... At Least Not In Public!

2/10/2017 12:40 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Joe Montana was asked point-blank if 5-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has finally surpassed him as the greatest QB of all time. 

He won't say "Yes."

The 49ers legend appeared on "Home & Family" on the Hallmark Channel (airs Friday) with his wife Jennifer ... when they got into one of big sports topics of the week -- Montana vs. Brady. 

The hosts even pressed and asked Joe if he considered HIMSELF the #1 QB ever -- to which he replied: 

"Even though people say it -- and I appreciate it -- I still can't say that about myself."

That's when Jennifer came through with this gem -- "At home you're saying that all the time!!" 

Joke or nah? 

