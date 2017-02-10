EXCLUSIVE
Joe Montana was asked point-blank if 5-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has finally surpassed him as the greatest QB of all time.
He won't say "Yes."
The 49ers legend appeared on "Home & Family" on the Hallmark Channel (airs Friday) with his wife Jennifer ... when they got into one of big sports topics of the week -- Montana vs. Brady.
The hosts even pressed and asked Joe if he considered HIMSELF the #1 QB ever -- to which he replied:
"Even though people say it -- and I appreciate it -- I still can't say that about myself."
That's when Jennifer came through with this gem -- "At home you're saying that all the time!!"
Joke or nah?