Lauryn Hill Keeps Show Flowing While Drunk Fan Gets Booted

Lauryn Hill didn't skip a beat as she was closing out her Nashville show ... even though a dude was getting booted right in front of the stage.

Hill was mid-song at Ryman Auditorium Thursday when a disturbance went down in the crowd. It's hard to tell exactly what happens in the video, but witnesses tell us a drunk guy was harassing a woman ... who was eventually lifted to the safety of the stage by security.

Cops say they got a call for a scuffle between two people and arrested a man for public intoxication, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct ... but it's unclear if it's from the same incident as the video.

Nobody plays it cool like Lauryn.