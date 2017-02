Rap Legend Twista LOVED Shaq's Freestyle Barkley Diss

EXCLUSIVE

How'd Shaq's freestyle shot at Charles Barkley go over in the rap community? Twista says he LOVED it.

The world's fastest rapper joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs tonight on FS1) -- and reviewed Shaq's performance with Kevin Garnett and Big Tigger on the "Area 21" show.

Turns out, Twista and Shaq have actually rapped on track TOGETHER in the past -- and he says the Diesel is the real deal.