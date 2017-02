Donald Trump Putts Around with Japanese Prime Minister

Donald Trump bonded with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the links.

The Prez and P.M. played a round of golf in Jupiter, Florida, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, aka The Winter White House.

It's interesting ... Trump told Harvey Levin a few months ago, he would do business on the golf course with world leaders because it's a place where you really get to know what makes the person tick.