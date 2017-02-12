Kylie Jenner Your Eye Kit Stinks, Gives Us Headaches ... Customers Complain

One of Kylie Jenner's eye kits has become a real pain for customers who've filed complaints about chemical-induced headaches.

At least 15 people filed complaints within the past 2 weeks with the Better Business Bureau, claiming they smelled "chemicals and glue" when opening Kylie's Royal Peach Eyeshadow Palette.

Customers described the odor as "spray paint" or "paint thinner," and one said it stunk so bad she put the whole package outside her house. There's also at least one complaint of the makeup causing "a horrible headache."

The BBB tells us Kylie Cosmetics launched an investigation immediately and found an adhesive in the packaging was causing the smell. Kylie's company insists it's safe to use ... according to the BBB.

No word if the packaging has been changed, but the BBB says it got fewer complaints this week. We reached out to Kylie Cosmetics ... but no word back.