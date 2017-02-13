'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Catching Hell from Hanes For Cashing In With Champion Logo

"Cash Me Ousside" girl is getting Hanes all in a bunch after she allegedly ripped off one of the company's best-selling brands for her own merchandise ... TMZ has learned.

Danielle Bregoli and her mom got an angry letter Friday from Hanesbrands Inc. -- which owns Champion sportswear -- because it's pissed about a "Cashmeousside" logo she's slapped on a bunch of gear.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Hanes accuses the Bregolis of using the identical stylized "C" it uses for its Champion logo. The company says it needs to protect its "extensive consumer goodwill and reputation."

Translation: "Cash Me Ousside" ain't spokeswoman material.

Hanes is giving Danielle a week to halt production of any merch using the Champion "C."

Aaaand now there's one more thing for her to regret about that music video for Kodak Black -- the logo in question is all over it.