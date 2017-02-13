Jeffrey Sandusky Allegedly Tried to Justify Nude Pics 'It's Not Weird, I Studied Medicine'

Jeffrey Sandusky allegedly tried to coax his accuser into sending him naked photos by saying, "It's not weird" because he "studied medicine" ... this according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The report mentions TWO underage female accusers (referred to as "Victim #1" and "Victim #2") who appear to be siblings.

Victim #1 claims Sandusky was dating her mother but made inappropriate sexual advances on her. Victim #1 claims Jeffrey secretly asked for naked photos and tried to "guilt" her into sending them ... but was rebuffed.

Victim #1 claims she repeatedly tried to shut Sandusky down and compared his actions to a "rapist" or an "abuser."

Victim #1 claims Sandusky apologized for his behavior and said he "knew it was wrong."

Victim #1 told police she was also suspicious that Sandusky had been peeping on her during showers.

As for Victim #2, cops say she was under 16-years-old when Sandusky solicited her for oral sex roughly 3 years ago.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller has issued a statement saying, "All children have a right to feel safe. We will prosecute this case aggressively as we do all child abuse cases."