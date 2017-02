Mariah Carey Drops $100k a Month For 90210 Zip

EXCLUSIVE

Mariah Carey doesn't need a billionaire to live like one ... she's paying $100k for a place to call home.

She's leasing a 9 bedroom, 10 bath Bev Hills estate, complete with a pool, tennis court, theater, and 2-lane bowling alley.

The 15,000 square foot home retails for $23 mil.

So Emil Hartoonian, Mariah’s realtor, doesn't just sell big estates, he works with tenants too ... if they're rich enough to drop more than a mil a year in rent.