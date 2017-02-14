Alanis, Kim Sitting Ducks for Thieves Cops Say Social Media is Criminals' Bible

Alanis Morissette, Kim Kardashian and a bunch of other celebs have turned their social media accounts into a Thomas Guide for criminals who are looking for the most expensive jewelry in town.

Law enforcement sources tell us they believe Instagram and other platforms have become the undoing of famous folks who show off expensive bling. TMZ broke the story, Alanis was just hit by burglars who made off with $2 mil in jewelry.

No surprise ... Alanis has been posting photos of her bling on various social media platforms and her blog. Some of the rings, bracelets and other jewelry go for thousands and thousands of bucks.

Kim learned her lesson, but a slew of celebs continue to flaunt their wealth on social media.

Cops tell us it's simple for thieves to find out where people live, and by posting pics of jewelry in the home it becomes a roadmap for a quick hit. They say the problem is compounded when celebs post vacation photos in real time, because it's like a neon sign to break in.