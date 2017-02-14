Arizona Wildcats Pull a 'Major League' ... We Got Our Own Willie Mays Hayes! (VIDEO)

Arizona Wildcats Baseball Team Pull a 'Major League' We Got Our Own Willie Mays Hayes!

Vaughn (look-alike)? Check.

Dorn (look-alike)? Check.

Willie Mays Hayes (look-alike)? Hell yeah.

With Spring Training underway, the University of Arizona baseball team decided to have a little fun by recreating the famous Spring Training scene from "Major League" ... and it's pretty good.

The only difference, these guys ain't losers -- College Baseball Daily says they're the #7 team in the country.

And get this -- the Wildcats play at Hi Corbett Field ... the same location used in the movie and former spring training facility for the REAL Cleveland Indians until 1992.