Nick Cannon Yep, I'm Definitely Done At 'AGT'

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Cannon just dashed the hopes of NBC and 'AGT' ... because he made it clear there is NO chance he'll come back to the show.

Nick was at LAX Tuesday and showed firm resolve ... he's done with the show. As TMZ reported, Nick said he was leaving 'AGT' after NBC execs seriously discussed firing him for talking smack on the show and NBC on his Showtime comedy special.

Nick is unconcerned about the possibility of being sued although, as we reported ... the network likely has no interest in holding him to his contract if he's determined to leave.