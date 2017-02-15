Sen. John McCain I Do Love Ashton Kutcher ... And It's Not About Movies

Ashton Kutcher and Sen. John McCain really did hit it off on Capitol Hill ... due to the actor's passion for something other than Hollywood.

We got McCain after Kutcher testified about the horrors of human trafficking, but as we told you McCain still snuck in a playful jab at Kutcher's expense as they were closing the Senate hearing.

Seems there's mutual admiration, because Ashton hung out with McCain afterward for a private tour of the Capitol. The Senator's clearly heard the bromance buzz sparked by his and Ashton's exchange, and based on this clip ... he doesn't mind a bit.