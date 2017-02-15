Paul Walker Death Lawsuit Porsche Celebrated Carrera Crashes

A Porsche employee gleefully shared news with fellow employees of a slew of crashes of the Porsche Carrera GT -- the model in which Paul Walker died -- saying it would boost the value of the remaining cars.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, lawyers in Meadow Walker's wrongful death lawsuit against the car company revealed Porsche concealed emails from them ... emails about the Carrera.

One of the lawyers for Paul's daughter was reviewing company emails on his office computer that were heavily redacted. The lawyer was shocked when he reviewed the same emails on his iMac home computer and found he could see the portions that were not visible on the office computer.

Among the emails from 2006, an employee wrote as many as 200 of the 1280 Carrera GTs which Porsche had produced had been "totaled" in the first 2 years they were sold ... 2004 - 2006.

The Porsche employee who wrote the email goes on to say, "This would be great news to the remaining owners as the GT becomes more rare."

The employee also told this story ... "Another Carrera bites the dust as a bodyshop mechanic who claimed he was going less than 30 MPH smashed into a telephone poll. Looks like he was going more than 30 to me!"

There's another email from another employee who is reacting to the number of wrecks, saying, "This is in the back of my head every time I get behind the wheel of one of these. It's just hidden behind the shit-eating grin!"

Paul died in 2013 when he was a passenger in a Carrera GT that swerved out of control, hit a lamp post and tree and then burst into flames.

We reached out to Meadow's lawyer, Jeffrey Milam, who told us, "Any ethical company would have withdrawn the car from the market -- or, at the very least, warned the public about its dangers."

The lawyers are asking the judge to impose sanctions on Porsche for allegedly deliberately hiding the emails from them.

We called Porsche ... so far, no response.