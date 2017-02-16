EXCLUSIVE
Think Vince Young is too old for an NFL comeback? THINK AGAIN ... 'cause Browns star Andrew Hawkins says "anything is possible," and he's the proof.
33-year-old Young -- who signed with an agent and announced his plans to return to football Wednesday -- hasn't played a regular season game since 2011.
But Hawk says not to count him out -- pointing out the odds weren't in his favor to make it as a 5'6" receiver in the NFL.
Check out the clip ... Hawk also talks Browns, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman's beard.