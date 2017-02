Chissy Metz Kate Not Losing Weight ... Is an Inspiration, Not a Failure

EXCLUSIVE

Chrissy Metz thinks her character's struggles to lose weight on TV are a serious dose of reality ... and she might have a point.

We got Chrissy Wednesday night at The London hotel in NYC, where she explained why Kate's repeated swings and misses to drop pounds on "This Is Us" is no Hollywood fantasy, but don't equate it to failure. She put it perfectly ... "We're all in it together."

Preach.