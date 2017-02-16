Conor Kennedy Strikes Plea Deal for Aspen Arrest

Conor Kennedy pled guilty to a misdemeanor in his Aspen nightclub brawl, but he's going to dodge jail time IF he keeps his nose clean.

Conor -- son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Taylor Swift's ex -- had his lawyer enter the plea Wednesday, and the judge gave him a 6 month deferred sentence. That means the arrest will be scrubbed from his record if he stays out of trouble and abstains from booze and drugs over that period.

If not ... he could do time.

Conor was arrested Dec. 29 after getting into a fistfight outside Bootsy Bellows. He said the other guy had called his friend a homophobic slur.

RFK Jr. told People, which first reported the plea deal, he was proud of his son for standing up to bullies.