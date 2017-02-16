Genie Bouchard Agrees to 2ND DATE with Super Bowl Bet Guy (VIDEO)

EXCLUSIVE
Good news for Genie Bouchard ... the complete stranger she agreed to go on a date with after an online bet wasn't a complete weirdo -- in fact, she's down for a 2nd date!!
As we previously reported, the tennis superstar made a bet with the guy during the Super Bowl -- saying she'd go on a date with him when the Pats came back from that impossible 25 point deficit. They did.
The two met in NYC for the first time Wednesday night and went to the Brooklyn Nets game -- and judging by the video, things went about as well as they could've gone!