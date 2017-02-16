Holly Madison Sues Penis Pill Co ... I Never Said Hef Took Your Sex Pills!!

Holly Madison never had Hugh Hefner take any testosterone pills before they got busy -- or at least she never endorsed it -- according to a new lawsuit she's filed.

Madison says she discovered an article online saying she did an interview with Dr. Oz describing how Hef took Blackcore Edge to cure his erectile dysfunction. In her suit, she says that's totally false.

According to the docs, the article made it seem like Holly said, "when Hefner took a pill, 15 minutes later his blood would start pumping! He got stronger, bigger, and lasted as long as an 18 year old." It also made it seem like she said all the girls in the Playboy Mansion benefited from the pills.

Holly not only denies the content of the article, but points out she NEVER did an interview with Dr. Oz. She also says the Blackcore Edge article was made to look like it was affiliated with Men's Health ... but it was a knock-off website.

She's suing the male enhancement company for using her name and image without consent, and for the fake quotes.