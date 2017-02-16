Kevin Love Tests Out Post-Surgery Knee ... Hits NYC With Model GF (VIDEO)

Kevin Love Tests Out Post-Surgery Knee ... Hits NYC With Model GF

EXCLUSIVE

Looks like Kevin Love is off to a great post-surgery recovery on his left knee ... because the Cleveland Cavs star was already walking around the streets of NYC last night and TMZ Sports has the video.

Love underwent arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in NYC where a doctor removed loose bodies from the knee. He's expected to be out around 6 weeks.

But Wednesday night, he was already moving pretty well on his way out of a Ralph Lauren fashion show with his girlfriend, Kate Bock.

It's great news for Cavs fans and Polo fans ... 'cause the collection looked dope!