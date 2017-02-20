Aaron Carter Attacker He IS Racist ... Needs to Say Sorry to My Whole Town

The guy who ambushed Aaron Carter because he felt the singer made a racial slur against his bandmate is doubling down ... and demanding an apology.

Haze Carbajal tells us ... he's certain Carter's "Bye Felipe" was a racist comment because he and his fellow ILL State band members were the only Hispanics at the show. He says he was offended ... and had no choice but to retaliate.

Despite allegedly sending Aaron to the ER, Haze wants the singer to apologize for disrespecting his people. He also threw some major shade at Aaron's "fame."

Carter maintains he didn't say anything racist.