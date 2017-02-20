WWE's New Day: No Way In Hell We'd Fight In UFC ... We're Too Pretty!

Brock Lesnar's done it. CM Punk's done it ... but the guys from The New Day say there's NO DAMN WAY they'd ever considering moving from the WWE to the UFC.

The tag team superstars -- who were just tapped to host WrestleMania 33 -- joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Monday night on FS1) ... and told us their feet are FIRMLY planted in the WWE.

So, why not give the UFC a shot? Big E put it best ...

"I gyrate for a living! I shake my hips for a living, that's what I do! You want to get punched in the face by Derrick Lewis?? NO THANK YOU!"

The guys also tell us how the other WWE superstars REALLY feel about Conor McGregor -- who's taken some major shots at pro wrestlers in the past.