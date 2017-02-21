Joey Porter Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct ... In Bar Incident

Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter just pled guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from a January altercation with security at a Pittsburgh bar.

Porter was initially charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication over the January 8 incident ... in which cops say Porter got physical with a bouncer after he was denied entry into the bar.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Porter jawing at cops during the arrest.

Prosecutors had previously announced they would reduce charges based on video evidence -- but clearly believed Porter wasn't exactly a perfect angel that night.

As for his sentence, Porter must now pay a $454 fine. That's it.