Josh McDermitt Walking Deadpan ... On 'Stranger Things' Run-In

2/21/2017 4:43 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Josh McDermitt can neither confirm nor deny whether he'll be in season 2 of "Stranger Things" ... but does have a funny way of explaining his run-in with the kid stars.

We got the 'Walking Dead' actor Tuesday at LAX, where our camera guy grilled McDermitt about a pic he posted Monday with 3 of the boys from the Netflix show ... with hashtags like #CrossoverEpisode fueling rumors he'll star in the upcoming season.

Like Josh says ... he can't talk about that. But he's happy to deadpan his way through their meetup in Portland.

0221-josh-mcdermott-stranger-things-kids-INSTAGRAM-01