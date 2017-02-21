Josh McDermitt Walking Deadpan ... On 'Stranger Things' Run-In

Josh McDermitt can neither confirm nor deny whether he'll be in season 2 of "Stranger Things" ... but does have a funny way of explaining his run-in with the kid stars.

We got the 'Walking Dead' actor Tuesday at LAX, where our camera guy grilled McDermitt about a pic he posted Monday with 3 of the boys from the Netflix show ... with hashtags like #CrossoverEpisode fueling rumors he'll star in the upcoming season.

Like Josh says ... he can't talk about that. But he's happy to deadpan his way through their meetup in Portland.