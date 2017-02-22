Natty Light Sued You Can't Use My Face to Hawk Booze ... Says Beer Swilling Chick

EXCLUSIVE

She doesn't always drink Natty Light, but when she does ... a North Carolina chick doesn't want her face slapped on beer ads, damn it!

Kayla Kraft is suing Anheuser-Busch -- makers of the not-so-primo pilsner -- over a photo she posted of herself sipping on a 12-ouncer. She says the pic began appearing in Natural Light's "Every Natty Has A Story" campaign -- first, on coasters distributed to Carolina bars, and then on posters in bars, restaurants and stores.

Kayla says she put the pic on FB for anyone to see, but never gave consent to become Natty Light's poster child. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says she owns the copyright on the pic -- and has even registered it with the U.S. Copyright Office.

Might seem like an odd move for a candid drinking pic, but she's going after the beer giant for a slice of its profits from the campaign.