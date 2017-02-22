Mike Epps Alleged Victim Has Gnarly Black Eye

EXCLUSIVE

The guy accusing Mike Epps of attacking him in a New Orleans casino says these pics prove the comedian went HAM on his face.

TMZ obtained the shots of Algernon Pitre ... he claims he suffered the black eye, laceration and general swelling at the hands of Epps around 4 AM Saturday in Harrah's.

Pitre tells us he also has neck pain, and got a CT scan and X-rays. He's already lawyered up, but says he'll wait to see how the criminal case plays out before considering a lawsuit.

As we reported, Epps was arrested for battery and no-showed for his arraignment. His reps had no comment, but on Tuesday he signed autographs and repeated, "I love my fans" like it's his mantra. Too little too late?