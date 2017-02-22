Sean Kingston Cuffed By Cops After Migos Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Sean Kingston was cuffed by Vegas cops shortly after he was allegedly beaten up bad by Migos.

As we reported, Sean got into verbal altercation with Migos at the Sands Expo and Convention Center Tuesday afternoon and the group allegedly pummeled him to the ground. We're told someone in Sean's camp fired a shot in the air but no one was hit.

Sean bolted from the scene, as did Migos. The video (above) shows cops questioning Sean and a passenger after cops stopped his car. We're told he was questioned but not arrested.

Earlier in the day, it was all kumbaya between Sean and Migos at the Venetian.