Don Cheadle No Fatherhood Advice for Clooney But I'll Take His Twins!

EXCLUSIVE

When George Clooney's children are born, he can count on his pal, Don Cheadle, to babysit ... he just might not get back the kids!

Don was getting out of town Thursday at LAX and we asked if he'd give George any parenting tips -- or maybe offer his own full grown daughters to help out once Amal has the twins.

Don scoffed at both ideas, and instead told us he'd be willing to take the kids off George's hands permanently. He was kidding ... we're pretty sure.