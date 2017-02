UFC's Derrick Lewis Swarmed at Middle School Lunch (Adorable Video)

UFC stud Derrick Lewis got the CELEBRITY treatment at his little brother's school ... when a faculty announced his presence and the starstruck students swarmed him like a rockstar.

Lewis -- who just beat Travis Browne this past weekend -- was having lunch with his little bro when a school faculty member grabbed the mic and told the kids a real-life UFC fighter was in the building.

BTW, props to the future reporter who tried to get Lewis to reveal his next opponent ... want a job?