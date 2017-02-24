The Magic Castle Magician's Body Discovered Possible Suicide

EXCLUSIVE

The Magic Castle shut down to the public Friday evening after the body of a magician was found in a closet ... and it appears the man hanged himself ... TMZ has learned.

We're told paramedics responded to the Hollywood landmark around 7:30 PM after a man with a bag over his head, and dressed only in his underwear, was found by an employee. The magician was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Magic Castle is a legendary private restaurant and performance nightclub ... and has become a favorite for magicians while they're in L.A.

As of now, cops are investigating the death as a possible suicide.

The Magic Castle had no comment.

Story developing...