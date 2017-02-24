'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson I Caught New Hire Stealing Big $$$ ... Cops Investigating

EXCLUSIVE

Vicki Gunvalson says she caught an employee red-handed stealing thousands of dollars from her business and reported him to the police.

Sources close to the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star tell us she recently noticed huge discrepancies in the books of her insurance brokerage -- a few thousand dollars at least. We're told she did some digging, and it led to a guy who was hired just 2 months ago.

Our sources say Vicki believes the employee embezzled sales commissions to his personal account and poached clients from Vicki's son, Mike, who's a VP at the brokerage.

We're told Vicki canned the guy, and filed a police report 2 weeks ago. Law enforcement sources tell us they've opened an investigation.