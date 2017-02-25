'Cash Me Ousside' Girl I'll Do Your Meet and Greet For $30k Minimum!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli's now getting true star treatment ... huge paydays for showing up at events and just being herself.

We're told Danielle is making more than $40k to do a meet and greet in May with fans at the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

The owner of the company throwing the festival tells us he also cut a deal to throw Danielle's 14th birthday bash in March, and she'll get a cut of the ticket sales.

Danielle's reps -- yeah, she has them -- tell us this is their new norm -- $30k minimum for appearances in the U.S. and $40k if she has to leave the country.

We're told a NYC bar offered her $5k and Danielle just laughed and passed.