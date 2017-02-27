Jackie Warner Arrested on Assault with Deadly Weapon Raises Ambien Defense

EXCLUSIVE

Jackie Warner, who starred in a Bravo fitness show, has been arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, and we've learned her defense is a little white pill called Ambien.

Law enforcement sources tell us Jackie crashed her car in West Hollywood Friday night when she hit a pole. We're told when cops arrived she backed up into a cop car, causing a deputy to jump out of harm's way. She was arrested and taken to jail where her bail was set at $60k.

Sources connected with Jackie tell us she went to lunch that afternoon and had 1 martini. She took an Uber to and from the restaurant. The sources say when she got home she took an Ambien, went to sleep, and when she woke up she was in the hospital ... with no recollection of driving.

The sources add to prove she was "sleep driving," she was not wearing pants when she was arrested ... just underwear.

Our law enforcement sources, however, tell us they administered a breathalyzer test and she blew right around a .08.