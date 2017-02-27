Jackie Warner Arrest Thousand Yard Stare in Mug Shot

EXCLUSIVE

Jackie Warner's face was flush right after she was arrested for backing her vehicle into a cop car.

TMZ obtained the fitness queen's mug shot -- taken after the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. took her into custody Friday night in West Hollywood.

We broke the story ... Warner crashed her car into a pole. A deputy on scene had to jump out of the way when she allegedly threw her car into reverse without warning.

Sources connected to Jackie say she was "sleep driving" on Ambien. She was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon.