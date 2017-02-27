JaVale McGee's Mother Rips Shaq You Cyberbullied My Son!

JaVale McGee's mother is FURIOUS at Shaquille O'Neal -- calling for "Inside the NBA" to fire Shaq for blasting her son on TV and social media.

It's the latest in a bitter feud between Shaq and McGee -- a feud that started years ago when Shaq started mocking the Golden State Warriors player in his Shaqtin' a Fool segment on "Inside the NBA."

Now, with tensions at an all-time high after Shaq WENT IN on McGee again last week -- on TV and on social media -- JaVale's mother (an ex-WNBA star herself) says O'Neal crossed the line.

"He cyberbullied my son,” Pamela McGee told The Undefeated ... "Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”

For his part, Shaq says HIS mother is also getting involved -- and told him to cut the crap as well.

"I have orders from the top to leave it alone,” O’Neal said ... "My mama."

Shaq says his mother told him, "Stop this silliness. Leave him alone" ... so he listened.

"That’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”