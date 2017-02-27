Dave Chappelle & Norman Reedus Biker Bros Chow Down in Georgia

Norman Reedus and Dave Chappelle worked up an appetite riding their motorcycles around Savannah, GA ... and hit up a local Cuban joint for some grub.

Sources at Rancho Alegre Cuban Restaurant tell us ... the biker buddies rolled in around 2 PM Monday with 30-35 members of their crew, who were in town filming "Ride with Norman Reedus." They ordered lechon asado, pollo asado, paella, ropa vieja and café Cubano.

We're told the guys dropped just over $500 bucks for the fiesta, and left way more than 20 percent for their server.

'Ride' airs on AMC and features Norman riding around with other celeb motorcycle enthusiasts.