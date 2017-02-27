Papa John's Sued Your Pizza Company Gives Me Anxiety

EXCLUSIVE

Papa John's irritated the hell out of a man after he says the pizza chain bombarded him with text messages even though he never ordered a slice ... and now he's suing them for bugging him.

Jonathan Anozie claims Papa John's started texting him in March offering pizza specials. Jonathan claims he got a text offering a deal for 2 large pizzas with up to 5 toppings for $9.99 each. Jonathan says he replied "STOP" to get them to cancel the automated texts, to no avail.

He says he now suffers from a significant anxiety, frustration and annoyance.

We've reached out to Papa John's ... so far no word back.