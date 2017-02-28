Indianapolis Colts Player Arrested Allegedly Jacked Golf Cart Taxi, Crashed

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ over the weekend after cops say he attacked a golf cart taxi driver, stole the vehicle ... and CRASHED IT.

It all went down around 2 AM on Saturday morning. The driver of the golf cart taxi (common in Scottsdale) told police he picked a group of people up from a bar and dropped them off another location.

But when it came time to pay, 6'2", 300 pound Parry allegedly struck him in the head and stole the cart.

Cops found the cart crashed into a gate nearby. Parry was located on the sidewalk ... and appeared drunk.

Parry -- who started every game for the Colts during his first 2 seasons in the league -- was arrested on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and DUI.

