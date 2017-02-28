TMZ

Indianapolis Colts Player Arrested ... Allegedly Jacked Golf Cart Taxi, Crashed

2/28/2017 5:59 AM PST

2/28/2017 5:59 AM PST
Breaking News

0228-david-parry-mug-spd-01File Under: DRUNK MORON?

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ over the weekend after cops say he attacked a golf cart taxi driver, stole the vehicle ... and CRASHED IT. 

It all went down around 2 AM on Saturday morning. The driver of the golf cart taxi (common in Scottsdale) told police he picked a group of people up from a bar and dropped them off another location.

But when it came time to pay, 6'2", 300 pound Parry allegedly struck him in the head and stole the cart.

File Under: Drunk VIOLENT Moron?

Cops found the cart crashed into a gate nearby. Parry was located on the sidewalk ... and appeared drunk.

Parry -- who started every game for the Colts during his first 2 seasons in the league -- was arrested on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and DUI. 

File Under: Drunk Violent Suspended Moron? 

