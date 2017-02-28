Saints' Mark Ingram: I Was Denied from London Nightclub ... 'Too Urban' (PHOTO)

Saints' Mark Ingram I Was Denied from London Nightclub ... 'Too Urban'

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram says he and some of his NFL teammates were TURNED AWAY from a nightclub in London Monday night because they were "too urban."

Ingram says he rolled up to Cirque le Soir along with Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell, B.W. Webb and others and expected to get in ... since they had RESERVATIONS!!!

But when they got to the door, Ingram says, "They told us they were '6 big guys' that are too 'Urban' but nobody taller than 5'11!!"

Ingram posted a pic of his group on Twitter (see above) with the caption, "Is this what 6 big 'too urban' guys look like?!"

Despite the incident, Ingram says he's still got love for the U.K. -- saying, "Everyone in England has been amazing so far!!!"